Domestic Relations: Minor’s Conservatorship-Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Defendant appealed the judgment that overruled his objections to the final settlement of a minor’s conservatorship estate and ratified the conservator’s transactions.

Where the conservator, who was the minor’s parent, failed to keep the minor’s property separate from the conservator’s property, there was a breach of fiduciary duty, and there were no requirements for courts to instruct conservators on their duties.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Stockman v. Schmidt (MLW No. 80293/Case Nos. WD85691 & WD85694 – 34 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Beetem, J. (Heidi Doerhoff Vollet, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Scott Hamblin, Jefferson City, for respondent)