Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession

Staff Report//August 3, 2023

Staff Report//August 3, 2023

Defendant appealed the judgment quieting title in favor of plaintiff and denying defendant’s claim to adverse possession after defendant’s father purportedly conveyed the subject property to him.

Where the record showed that plaintiff obtained constructive possession through title, regularly checked on the property, paid the property taxes, and filed a correctional and quitclaim deed within 10 years of her suit, defendant’s statute of limitations defense failed. The court did not err in relying on a probate court decree distributing the property through an estate.

Judgment is affirmed.

Pentecost v. Webster (MLW No. 80289/Case No. SD37447 – 32 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Camden County, Koeppen, J. (Kari A. Schulte, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Curtis M. Garner, Springfield, for respondent)

 

