Return trip to 8th Circuit sends dog-food suit to state court

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court rather than federal court, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on July 31.

Anastasia Wullschleger’s dog suffered from health problems and, according to a veterinarian, needed dog food only available by prescription. The more expensive prescription food has different ingredients than regular dog food but includes no special medication. According to Wullschleger, the “prescription” requirement is misleading because the Food and Drug Administration never evaluated the products.

The original complaint, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, included only state law claims, alleging a violation of Missouri’s antitrust laws, claims under Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act, and unjust enrichment. However, Royal Canin and Nestle Purina removed the case to federal court.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri then remanded the case, but the manufacturers appealed to the 8th Circuit, which found in 2020 that Wullschleger’s antitrust and unjust-enrichment claims had important federal ingredients. The antitrust claim, for example, alleged a conspiracy consisting of unlawful parallel conduct between the manufacturers, pet food stores and other pet-food producers to ignore Food and Drug Administration guidance and bypass regulatory approval. The court also noted the complaint sought an injunction to stop violations of federal law.

Back in district court, Wullschleger voluntarily eliminated every reference to federal law in the complaint, cut the antitrust and unjust-enrichment claims, and narrowed her request for injunctive relief. She added a civil-conspiracy claim. Still, the district court believed the complaint belonged in federal court and granted the manufacturers’ motion to dismiss.

Since Wullschleger kept her Missouri Merchandising Practices Act claims largely the same and the civil conspiracy claim’s function is to hold the manufacturers jointly liable, those claims cannot supply the missing federal question, according to the 8th Circuit.

“It is no longer possible to say that ‘dependence on federal law permeates the allegations’ of Wullschleger’s complaint,” Judge David R. Stras wrote. “In fact, the opposite is true: there is nothing federal about it.”

The manufacturers asked the court to focus on the original complaint, arguing that amendments do not matter. But the 8th Circuit pointed to its 1926 ruling in Highway Construction Co. v. McClelland: “If at any time before final judgment it appears that the district court lacks subject matter jurisdiction, the case shall be remanded.”

“The facts on the ground have not changed, but the facts in the complaint have,” Stras wrote. “Under our rule that ‘an amended complaint [supersedes] an original complaint,’ these changes can create or destroy federal jurisdiction.”

However, Stras noted, courts have made different decisions when answering similar questions, but “most have emphasized forum-manipulation concerns over jurisdictional rigor.” And to the extent that there are inconsistencies between this ruling and the 8th Circuit’s 2009 affirmation of a district court’s decision to dismiss state law claims in McLain v. Andersen Corp, Stras said the court would follow McClelland.

“The McClelland rule makes as much sense today as it did then,” he wrote.

James Frickleton of Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader, who represents Wullschleger; and Jason Hans of GM Law, who represents Royal Canin, did not respond to requests for comment. Michael Hargens of Husch Blackwell, who represents Nestle Purina, declined to comment.

The case is Wullschleger v. Royal Canin et al., 22-1796.