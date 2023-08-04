U.S. employers add a solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%

Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, July 27. U.S. employers only added 187,000 jobs in July, but the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. (AP File Photo: Damian Dovarganes)

WASHINGTON — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession.

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient.

Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.

Still last month’s hiring was solid, considering that the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022. And the Fed’s inflation fighters will welcome news that more Americans entered the job market last month, easing pressure on employers to raise wages to attract and keep staff.

“This is a good strong report,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at the jobs website ZipRecruiter. “The worst fears that people had of a painful downturn, a loss of jobs, longer unemployment durations, all those things — those are not coming to pass.”

Unemployment fell to a notch above a half century low as 152,000 Americans entered the job force. The number of unemployed fell by 116,000.