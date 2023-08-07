Missouri Lawyers Media names Up & Coming lawyers of 2023

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 54 attorneys with its 2023 Up & Coming Awards.

The annual award recognizes early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities. Those eligible are legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice, as well as some older attorneys who have served as mentors.

The 2023 honorees will be recognized at an event on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Missouri Lawyers Media’s headquarters at The Martiz Building in Fenton. The awardees will be featured in a special section of our October magazine issue.

The honorees are:

Tomi Akinyemi, Spencer Fane

Robert Bruce, Doyle & Bruce

Jessica Caldera, Harper, Evans, Wade & Netemeyer

Patrick Carmody, Carmody MacDonald

Taylor Connolly, Brown & James

Ebonie Davis, Lathrop GPM

Sarah Duggan, Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian

Danielle Durban, Capes Sokol

Brent Dwerlkotte, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Katie Fechte, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

Joseph Feierabend, Miller Schirger

Samuel Gladney, Gladney Law Group

Allison Greenfield, Knight Nicastro MacKay

Rebecca Guntli, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Beth Haden, Lathrop GPM

Jenn Hatcher, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Hayley Hughes, Gausnell, O’Keefe & Thomas

Garrett Hunkins, Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes

Katherine Johnson, Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard

Demi Jones, Stanton | Barton

Jordan Kane, Stueve Siegel Hanson

Ryan Knopf, Cockerham & Associates

Keaton Knott, Franke Schultz & Mullen

Sonette Magnus, Thompson Coburn

Elizabeth (Libby) Marden, Polsinelli

Jordan May, Seigfreid Bingham

Ben McIntosh, SWMW Law

Matthew Moderson, Stinson

Mary Kate Mullen, Husch Blackwell

Morgan Murphy, Zevan Davidson Rom

Jenny Paulson, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Nicholas Ruble, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Danny Saathoff, Kennyhertz Perry

Julie Scheipeter, Stinson

Samuel Sherman, Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

Jacob Simon, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Louis Spinner, Brown & James

Paul Vogel, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Casey Waughn, Armstrong Teasdale

Frederike Winslow, Lashly & Baer

Law Firm Leaders

Corey Kilburn, RoundTable Legal

Jay Preston, Carnahan Evans

Heather Morris, Spencer Fane

Kelly Spann, FortmanSpann

Public Service

Kaitlynn Donnelly, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Megan Noble, Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Syd Tippie, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Pro Bono

Destiny Bounds, Bounds Law

Grace Colato Martinez, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Charli Steed, Spencer Fane

Mentor

William Halaz, Cordell & Cordell

Beth Murano, Lee’s Summit City Attorney’s Office

Erica Perkin, Perkin Law Firm

Erin Williams, Ogletree Deakins