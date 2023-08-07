Missouri Lawyers Media names Up & Coming lawyers of 2023

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 54 attorneys with its 2023 Up & Coming Awards.
The annual award recognizes early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities. Those eligible are legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice, as well as some older attorneys who have served as mentors.
The 2023 honorees will be recognized at an event on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Missouri Lawyers Media’s headquarters at The Martiz Building in Fenton. The awardees will be featured in a special section of our October magazine issue.
The honorees are:
Tomi Akinyemi, Spencer Fane
Robert Bruce, Doyle & Bruce
Jessica Caldera, Harper, Evans, Wade & Netemeyer
Patrick Carmody, Carmody MacDonald
Taylor Connolly, Brown & James
Ebonie Davis, Lathrop GPM
Sarah Duggan, Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian
Danielle Durban, Capes Sokol
Brent Dwerlkotte, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Katie Fechte, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
Joseph Feierabend, Miller Schirger
Samuel Gladney, Gladney Law Group
Allison Greenfield, Knight Nicastro MacKay
Rebecca Guntli, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Beth Haden, Lathrop GPM
Jenn Hatcher, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Hayley Hughes, Gausnell, O’Keefe & Thomas
Garrett Hunkins, Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes
Katherine Johnson, Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard
Demi Jones, Stanton | Barton
Jordan Kane, Stueve Siegel Hanson
Ryan Knopf, Cockerham & Associates
Keaton Knott, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Sonette Magnus, Thompson Coburn
Elizabeth (Libby) Marden, Polsinelli
Jordan May, Seigfreid Bingham
Ben McIntosh, SWMW Law
Matthew Moderson, Stinson
Mary Kate Mullen, Husch Blackwell
Morgan Murphy, Zevan Davidson Rom
Jenny Paulson, Simmons Hanly Conroy
Nicholas Ruble, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Danny Saathoff, Kennyhertz Perry
Julie Scheipeter, Stinson
Samuel Sherman, Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
Jacob Simon, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Louis Spinner, Brown & James
Paul Vogel, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Casey Waughn, Armstrong Teasdale
Frederike Winslow, Lashly & Baer
Law Firm Leaders
Corey Kilburn, RoundTable Legal
Jay Preston, Carnahan Evans
Heather Morris, Spencer Fane
Kelly Spann, FortmanSpann
Public Service
Kaitlynn Donnelly, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Megan Noble, Legal Aid of Western Missouri
Syd Tippie, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Pro Bono
Destiny Bounds, Bounds Law
Grace Colato Martinez, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Charli Steed, Spencer Fane
Mentor
William Halaz, Cordell & Cordell
Beth Murano, Lee’s Summit City Attorney’s Office
Erica Perkin, Perkin Law Firm
Erin Williams, Ogletree Deakins
