St. Louis settles in class-action arrest suit

Dozens of plaintiffs picked up checks of at least $28,000 on Aug. 4 following their settlement with the City of St. Louis.

The plaintiffs alleged they were roughed up, pepper sprayed and illegally detained during a Sept. 17, 2017, protest that followed a judge’s acquittal of a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a Black man.

Police used a tactic known as a kettle, encircling crowds deemed unruly. The practice has drawn severe criticism from some who say it ensnares innocent people who cannot escape. In this case, the plaintiffs included downtown residents who said they were not part of the protest, along with journalists, a scientist and two military officers.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri gave final approval to the class-action settlement, which awarded more than $4.9 million to the 84 class members. According to Jack Waldron of Khazaeli Wyrsch, an attorney for the class, this was one of the highest national settlements for mass arrests.

“The SLMPD’s actions were clearly egregious and unconstitutional, as they arrested a peaceful collection of different St. Louis citizens without probable cause,” Waldron said. “Their actions that night in assaulting and taunting the arrestees (including chanting ‘whose streets, our streets’ and then-Chief O’Toole’s claims that their officers ‘owned tonight’) made their retaliatory motive clear.”

Lawrence O’Toole, who was the interim chief at the time, was among the original defendants in the case, but he and all other officers and supervisors were dismissed from the case.

The city denied any wrongdoing. The St. Louis City Counselor’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Class members who did not file an individual suit by Dec. 6, 2022, received $28,369.79; those who did file an individual suit received $43,000; and those with related injuries received appropriate, additional compensation.

Judge Catherine D. Perry approved attorneys’ fees of $1,638,000 and costs of $201,910.37 to be paid from the settlement.

$4.9 million settlement

Civil rights

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 4:19-cv-2590/June 13, 2023

Judge: Catherine D. Perry

Caption: Alicia Street, Ronald Harris, Fudail McCain, Ashley Theis and Nicole Warrington v. City of St. Louis

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Javad Khazaeli, James Wyrsch and Jack Waldron, Khazaeli Wyrsch, St. Louis; Alicia Campbell, Campbell Law, St. Louis

Defendant’s Attorney: Brandon Laird, City Counselor’s Office, St. Louis