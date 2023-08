St. Louis-based attorney Michael Flannery has been named a partner in the national plaintiffs’ law firm Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca.

Flannery pursues class actions on behalf of consumers, workers, investors and small businesses, including a long-running suit by Missouri corrections officers that resulted in a $117.5 million settlement with the state.

He earned his law degree from The College of William and Mary’s Marshal-Wythe School of Law.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item