Jury finds insurer liable for damages in apartment fire

Scott Lauck//August 8, 2023

Jury finds insurer liable for damages in apartment fire

Law cases and law books on a shelf

Depositphotos.com image

Jury finds insurer liable for damages in apartment fire

Scott Lauck//August 8, 2023

Following a two-week trial in federal court, a jury awarded more than $27 million in damages to a North Kansas City company following a fire at an apartment complex.

Maxus Metropolitan LLC owns the Metropolitan, a multi-family complex in Birmingham, Alabama, which suffered a major fire on Sept. 27, 2018. The building, which was partially rented and partially under construction, was covered by Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Maxus contended that the fire resulted in direct physical losses that Travelers hadn’t fully paid. Travelers argued that it had paid all amounts Maxus was owed under the policy. The jury disagreed with the defendant, awarding more than $27.3 million for rebuilding costs, water damage, soot damage and other losses.

The jury also imposed a 2 percent penalty against the insurer for vexatious refusal to pay, which will add more than $500,000 to the total. Maxus also will be able to recover its attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest.

“It was clear that these losses should have been covered, according to our client’s insurance policy, and we are grateful that the jury agreed,” said Michael J. Abrams of Lathrop GPM, who led the team representing Maxus.

Alabama-based defense lawyer Brenen Ely couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

$27.88 million verdict

Insurance

Breakdown: $1,666,239.83 rebuilding costs; $126,000 water damage in Phase 5; $250,000 water damage in Phases 1 through 4, $3,868,772.88 exterior damages; $17,184,851.43 combustion byproduct damage; $4,234,399 breach of contract; $546,875 penalty for vexatious refusal to pay

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 4:20-cv-00095/Aug. 3, 2023

Judge: Fernando J. Gaitan Jr.

Last Pretrial Demand: $26,500,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $3,000,000

Plaintiff’s Experts: Neil Carlson, University of Minnesota (microscopist); Tom Irmiter, Williamsburg, Virginia (construction); Rocco Calaci, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (meteorologist); Adam Fahrnam, Seattle, Washington (fire dynamics); Dan Baxter, San Diego, California (microscopist); Michelle Pienta, Chicago (economist)

Defendant’s Experts: Stuart Batterman, University of Michigan (environmental hygiene); Kurt Mulder, Birmingham, Alabama (civil engineering); Robert Schroeder, Minneapolis, Minnesota (fire and materials scientist); Christopher Spicer, St. Simons Island, Georgia (industrial hygiene)

Caption: Maxus Metropolitan LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Michael J. Abrams, Kim Winter, Associates Alana M. McMullin, Maddie Sanders, Noah Nash, and Brad Johnson, Lathrop GPM, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Brenen G. Ely and Lauren A. Wiggins, Ely & Isenberg, Birmingham, Alabama; Daniel E. Hamann, Deacy & Deacy, Kansas City; Wystan M. Ackerman, Robinson & Cole, Hartford, Connecticut

