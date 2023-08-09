Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Statutory Maximum Sentence-Excessive Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm, arguing that his sentence was excessive.

Where there was sufficient evidence to prove that defendant fired at a busy nightclub, there was no abuse of discretion in imposing the statutory maximum sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Robertson (MLW No. 80325/Case No. 22-2868 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.