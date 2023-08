Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following her guilty plea to a firearm offense, challenging the substantive reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court adequately considered all relevant sentencing factors, the court affirmed the sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hobbs (MLW No. 80314/Case No. 23-1387 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J.