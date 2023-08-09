Criminal Law: Possession of Unregistered Firearm-Upward Enhancement-Obstruction of Justice

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to possession of an unregistered firearm. Defendant challenged the application of a four-level sentencing enhancement for trafficking firearms and the overall reasonableness of the sentence.

Where defendant knew that the person he was selling weapons to intended to resell them to others, there was sufficient evidence to support the trafficking enhancement, and there was no abuse of discretion by the district court in assigning greater weight to the circumstances of defendant’s offense.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Riley (MLW No. 80321/Case No. 22-3240 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Rudofsky, J.