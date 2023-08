Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release.

Where the district court appropriately considered the statutory sentencing factors, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Barhoumi (MLW No. 80316/Case No. 23-1483 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Sippel, J.