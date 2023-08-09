Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Upward Enhancement-Obstruction of Justice

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release. The district court imposed a term of imprisonment followed by another term of supervised release that included temporary residency in a reentry center as a condition of release. On appeal, defendant argued that the district court erred by referring generally to special conditions of release rather than specifically imposing the residential reentry condition.

Where defense counsel had expressly agreed to a residential reentry condition during the revocation hearing, there was no error as there was no impermissible conflict between the oral pronouncement and written sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Davis (MLW No. 80318/Case No. 23-1872 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Reade, J.

 

