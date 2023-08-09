Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: RICO-Offenses Committed During Conspiracy-Prison Credits

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his conviction under the RICO Act. Defendant had argued for a sentence below the Guidelines range because he had served time in Nebraska state prison for drug offenses that were committed during the RICO conspiracy.

Where defendant had completed his state sentence and thus was not subject to an undischarged term of imprisonment and the district court did not err in treating that prior offense as criminal history rather than offense conduct, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Haynie (MLW No. 80310/Case No. 21-3654 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Bataillon, J. (Donald Lee Schense, of Bellevue, NE for appellant) (Matthew R. Molsen, AUSA, of Lincoln, NE for appellee)

 

