Criminal Law: Robbery-Using a Firearm During Crime of Violence-Motion for Acquittal/New Trial

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motions for acquittal or new trial. Defendant was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder. The government alleged that a drug dealer was robbed and killed and his body was burned in a pit behind defendant’s house.

Where there was sufficient evidence to prove that the victim was a drug dealer who purportedly sold defendant poor quality drugs, the district court correctly denied defendant’s motion for acquittal, and defendant was not entitled to a new trial based on DNA and bone fragment evidence which was relevant to the government’s theory at trial.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Robbins (MLW No. 80308/Case No. 21-3360 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Strand, J. (Webb L. Wassmer, of Marion, IA for appellant) (Lisa C. Williams, AUSA, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellee)

 

