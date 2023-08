Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a child pornography case, the district court adequately explained an upward variance and did not commit plain procedural error in imposing the sentence, and the sentence was substantively reasonable, so the judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Gray (MLW No. 80332/Case No. 22-2739 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas.