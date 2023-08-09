Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Sexual Exploitation of a Child-Statutory Maximum Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Criminal Law: Sexual Exploitation of a Child-Statutory Maximum Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Criminal Law: Sexual Exploitation of a Child-Statutory Maximum Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//August 9, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child, after he used three young relatives to produce child pornography. The district court imposed the advisory Guidelines sentence, which was also the statutory maximum sentence, which defendant argued was unreasonable.

Where the district court had discretion not to disagree with the Guidelines range, there was no error in imposing the statutory maximum recommended by the Guidelines based on the aggravating circumstances of defendant’s offense.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Carter (MLW No. 80329/Case No. 22-3441 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.

 

Related Content

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Upward Variance

U.S. v. Gray (MLW No. 80332/Case No. 22-2739 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) App[...]

August 9, 2023

Criminal Law: Robbery-Using a Firearm During Crime of Violence-Motion for Acquittal/New Trial

U.S. v. Robbins (MLW No. 80308/Case No. 21-3360 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) A[...]

August 9, 2023

Criminal Law: RICO-Offenses Committed During Conspiracy-Prison Credits

U.S. v. Haynie (MLW No. 80310/Case No. 21-3654 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.)[...]

August 9, 2023

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Upward Enhancement-Obstruction of Justice

U.S. v. Davis (MLW No. 80318/Case No. 23-1872 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Ap[...]

August 9, 2023

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Challenge to Sentence-Sentencing Discretion

U.S. v. Barhoumi (MLW No. 80316/Case No. 23-1483 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam)[...]

August 9, 2023

Criminal Law: Possession of Unregistered Firearm-Upward Enhancement-Obstruction of Justice

U.S. v. Riley (MLW No. 80321/Case No. 22-3240 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Ap[...]

August 9, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news