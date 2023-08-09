Criminal Law: Sexual Exploitation of a Child-Statutory Maximum Sentence-Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child, after he used three young relatives to produce child pornography. The district court imposed the advisory Guidelines sentence, which was also the statutory maximum sentence, which defendant argued was unreasonable.

Where the district court had discretion not to disagree with the Guidelines range, there was no error in imposing the statutory maximum recommended by the Guidelines based on the aggravating circumstances of defendant’s offense.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Carter (MLW No. 80329/Case No. 22-3441 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Ebinger, J.