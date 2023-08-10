Contracts: Timeshare Exits-Breach Of Contract-Unjust Enrichment

Where a dispute arose between timeshare exit companies and a law firm that worked with them to help timeshare customers exit their agreements, and the timeshare companies challenged the trial court’s denial of claims for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, the trial court did not err in finding that neither side proved to the court’s satisfaction that it was owed money, and the appellants failed to meet their burden to show what portion, if any, of the fees paid were unearned and thus unjust enrichment, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Nationwide Transfer LLC v. Neally Law, LLC (MLW No. 80339/Case No. SD37267 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Powell, J. (Michael David Textor and Amanda Dawn Cochran, Springfield, for appellant) (Christopher Francis Weiss and Derek Adam Ankrom, Springfield, for respondent).