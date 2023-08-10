Criminal Law: Denial Of Continuance-Prejudice

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for vehicle hijacking, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion by denying his motion for a continuance, the defendant failed to show that there was a complete breakdown in communication with his attorney that entitled him to hire private counsel, and he did not show that he was prejudiced by the denial of the continuance.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Baker (MLW No. 80338/Case No. SD37713 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Borthwick, J. (Samuel Benjamin Reed and John Edward Zimmerman, Springfield, and Carol Jansen, Columbia, for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, and Darren James Dodd, Springfield, for respondent).