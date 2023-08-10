Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where defendant appealed his convictions in a felony drug distribution case, the evidence was sufficient to prove that the defendant was within 2,000 feet of a middle school when he sold drugs, and the state met its burden to show lack of entrapment, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Avila (MLW No. 80341/Case No. SD37718 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Butler County, Pritchett, J. (William J. Swift and Cira Renee Duffe, Columbia, for appellant) (Zeb Joseph Charlton, Jefferson City, and Kacey Lee Proctor, Poplar Bluff, for respondent).

Related Content

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

In the Interest of: T.E.L.I. v. D.W.L. (MLW No. 80337/Case No. SD37948 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals[...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

State v. Johnson (MLW No. 80340/Case No. SD37373 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Denial Of Continuance-Prejudice

State v. Baker (MLW No. 80338/Case No. SD37713 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, She[...]

August 10, 2023

Contracts: Timeshare Exits-Breach Of Contract-Unjust Enrichment

Nationwide Transfer LLC v. Neally Law, LLC (MLW No. 80339/Case No. SD37267 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of App[...]

August 10, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession

Pentecost v. Webster (MLW No. 80289/Case No. SD37447 – 32 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern Distri[...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Life Sentence

State v. Perry (MLW No. 80287/Case No. SD37678 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bur[...]

August 3, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news