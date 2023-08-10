Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

Where defendant appealed his convictions in a felony drug distribution case, the evidence was sufficient to prove that the defendant was within 2,000 feet of a middle school when he sold drugs, and the state met its burden to show lack of entrapment, so the judgment is affirmed.

State v. Avila (MLW No. 80341/Case No. SD37718 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Butler County, Pritchett, J. (William J. Swift and Cira Renee Duffe, Columbia, for appellant) (Zeb Joseph Charlton, Jefferson City, and Kacey Lee Proctor, Poplar Bluff, for respondent).