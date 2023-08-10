Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

Where a defendant appealed two convictions for leaving the scene of an accident following a drunk driving accident that resulted in death, the trial court did not plainly err in accepting the jury verdicts and sentencing him on two separate counts for leaving the scene, and the defendant did not show a double jeopardy violation, and the court did not abuse its discretion by overruling the defendant’s request for a mistrial because alleged juror misconduct was merely small talk between a patrolman and a juror that did not involve the case.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Johnson (MLW No. 80340/Case No. SD37373 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Satterfield, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia, for appellant) (Kristen Shively Johnson, Jefferson City, and Nicholas Dave Jain and Kenneth Ryan Dicus, Kennett, for respondent).