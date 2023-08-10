Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where a defendant appealed two convictions for leaving the scene of an accident following a drunk driving accident that resulted in death, the trial court did not plainly err in accepting the jury verdicts and sentencing him on two separate counts for leaving the scene, and the defendant did not show a double jeopardy violation, and the court did not abuse its discretion by overruling the defendant’s request for a mistrial because alleged juror misconduct was merely small talk between a patrolman and a juror that did not involve the case.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Johnson (MLW No. 80340/Case No. SD37373 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Satterfield, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia, for appellant) (Kristen Shively Johnson, Jefferson City, and Nicholas Dave Jain and Kenneth Ryan Dicus, Kennett, for respondent).

Related Content

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

In the Interest of: T.E.L.I. v. D.W.L. (MLW No. 80337/Case No. SD37948 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals[...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

State v. Avila (MLW No. 80341/Case No. SD37718 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Go[...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Denial Of Continuance-Prejudice

State v. Baker (MLW No. 80338/Case No. SD37713 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, She[...]

August 10, 2023

Contracts: Timeshare Exits-Breach Of Contract-Unjust Enrichment

Nationwide Transfer LLC v. Neally Law, LLC (MLW No. 80339/Case No. SD37267 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of App[...]

August 10, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession

Pentecost v. Webster (MLW No. 80289/Case No. SD37447 – 32 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern Distri[...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Life Sentence

State v. Perry (MLW No. 80287/Case No. SD37678 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bur[...]

August 3, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news