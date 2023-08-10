Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Lesser Offense-Voluntary Manslaughter-Sudden Passion

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where a defendant in a first-degree murder case argued that the trial court failed to instruct the jury that he could be found guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter if it found that he acted out of sudden passion, the jury was already instructed on the lesser offense of second-degree murder, so it could have found the absence of deliberation but did not do so, which means that the jury already had rejected the possibility of sudden passion or any homicide less than first-degree murder, and the judgment of conviction is affirmed over the defendant’s remaining evidentiary and sentencing challenges.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Hamm (MLW No. 80336/Case No. ED110472 – 20 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Torbitzky, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Stewart, J. (Jedd C. Schneider for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Nathan J. Aquino for respondent).

