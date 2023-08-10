Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Closing Argument

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief, trial counsel was not ineffective for failing to object to part of the state’s closing argument because even though the state’s argument was improper, it was not prejudicial, and counsel was also not ineffective for failing to call a fact witness because the testimony would not have provided unqualified support for the defense and was even potentially detrimental to the defense trial strategy.

Judgment is affirmed.

Johnson v. State (MLW No. 80342/Case No. WD85293 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Campbell, J. (Rosemary Ellen Percival, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Nathan Jeremy Aquino, Jefferson City, for respondent).

