Criminal Law: Probation Revocation-Habeas Corpus-Authority

Where a criminal defendant was released from custody pursuant to the grant of a writ of habeas corpus, the habeas court erred in finding that the probation court lacked authority to revoke the defendant’s probation, and the record did not support habeas relief, so the grant is reversed and the record is quashed.

Judgment is reversed; quashed.

State ex rel. Andrew Bailey v. Hilton (MLW No. 80334/Case No. ED111501 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Broniec, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Hilton, J. (Kristina S. Olson for petitioner) (Andrew J. Crane for relator).