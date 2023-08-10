Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

Where a father challenged the termination of his parental rights, the trial court did not err in finding that there was sufficient and competent evidence of a mental condition that was permanent and rendered the parent unable to properly care for the child, and the termination on the grounds of neglect and failure to rectify is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: T.E.L.I. v. D.W.L. (MLW No. 80337/Case No. SD37948 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Schoeberl, J.