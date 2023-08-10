Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Mental Condition

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where a father challenged the termination of his parental rights, the trial court did not err in finding that there was sufficient and competent evidence of a mental condition that was permanent and rendered the parent unable to properly care for the child, and the termination on the grounds of neglect and failure to rectify is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: T.E.L.I. v. D.W.L. (MLW No. 80337/Case No. SD37948 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Schoeberl, J.

Related Content

Criminal Law: Leaving The Scene-Double Jeopardy-Juror Misconduct

State v. Johnson (MLW No. 80340/Case No. SD37373 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Proximity To School

State v. Avila (MLW No. 80341/Case No. SD37718 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Go[...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Denial Of Continuance-Prejudice

State v. Baker (MLW No. 80338/Case No. SD37713 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, She[...]

August 10, 2023

Contracts: Timeshare Exits-Breach Of Contract-Unjust Enrichment

Nationwide Transfer LLC v. Neally Law, LLC (MLW No. 80339/Case No. SD37267 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of App[...]

August 10, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession

Pentecost v. Webster (MLW No. 80289/Case No. SD37447 – 32 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern Distri[...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Life Sentence

State v. Perry (MLW No. 80287/Case No. SD37678 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bur[...]

August 3, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news