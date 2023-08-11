Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Interviews set for Platte, St. Louis County judgeships

Staff Report//August 11, 2023

Judicial commissions in Platte and St. Louis counties are preparing to interview a total of 29 candidates for three judicial vacancies.

In Platte County, the 6th Circuit Judicial Commission said six people applied for a new judgeship authorized in the 2023-24 state budget. Four of the applicants are women, and two are men. One applicant is a minority. Four work in the public sector, one works in the private sector, and one works in both. Their average age is 44.

The applicants are: Megan B. Benton, Jennifer J. Dougan, Myles A. Perry, Jesse Sendejas, Nicolas J. Taulbee and Maria M. Theoharidis.

The commission will meet Aug. 25 at the Platte County Courthouse in Platte City to publicly interview applicants and select three nominees.

In St. Louis County, the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission will interview a total of 23 people for another newly created judgeship and for the associate circuit judge vacancy left by Judge Jeffrey P. Medler’s recent elevation to the circuit bench.

There are 14 applicants for the new circuit position, half of whom are women. One reports being a minority. Three work in the private sector and 11 are in the public sector. Their mean age is 49.

The applicants are: Seth A. Albin, Lorne J. Baker, Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung, Ellen W. Dunne, Bridget L. Halquist , Matthew H. Hearne, Megan H. Julian , Julia P. Lasater, Jason K. Lewis, Amanda B. McNelley, Curtis J. Niewald, Krista S. Peyton , Ian C. Simmons and Thomas D. Smith.

Albin, Dillon-Amelung, Halquist, Lewis, Niewald, Simmons and Smith also threw their hats in the ring for the associate position. Also applying are: Monique D. Abby, Eisha Ahmed-Petersen, David L. Bryant, Daniel J. Kertz, Nicolette A. Klapp, Christopher J. Klaverkamp, Justin W. Ruth, Dean A. Stark and Joseph A. Terry.

Of the 16 associate circuit applicants, five are women. Three report being minorities. Seven are in the private sector and nine are in the public sector. Their mean age is 46.

Interviews are scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7 at the St. Louis County Court Building in Clayton.

