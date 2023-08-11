MATA honors two workers’ comp attorneys

B. Michael Korte (left) and John B. Boyd hold hammers that were awarded to them as part of MATA's True Grit Award. (Photo courtesy of MATA)

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys awarded B. Michael Korte of The Korte Law Firm in St. Louis and John B. Boyd of Boyd, Kenter, Thomas & Parrish in Independence with its newly created True Grit Award at its annual convention in June.

The award — a specially-designed hammer — honors worker’s compensation practitioners who live by the adage: “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

Also at the convention, MATA gave Stephen M. Gorny of Gorny Dandurand in Kansas City the Thomas G. Strong Trial Attorney Award, which honors attorneys for their professionalism, ethics, character and courtroom success.

