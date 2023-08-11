Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MATA honors two workers’ comp attorneys

Staff Report//August 11, 2023

B. Michael Korte (left) and John B. Boyd hold oversized hammers as they pose for a portrait

B. Michael Korte (left) and John B. Boyd hold hammers that were awarded to them as part of MATA's True Grit Award. (Photo courtesy of MATA)

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys awarded B. Michael Korte of The Korte Law Firm in St. Louis and John B. Boyd of Boyd, Kenter, Thomas & Parrish in Independence with its newly created True Grit Award at its annual convention in June.

The award — a specially-designed hammer — honors worker’s compensation practitioners who live by the adage: “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

Also at the convention, MATA gave Stephen M. Gorny of Gorny Dandurand in Kansas City the Thomas G. Strong Trial Attorney Award, which honors attorneys for their professionalism, ethics, character and courtroom success.

