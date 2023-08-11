Settlement reached before trial in T-bone collision

A man injured in a T-bone collision at a Greene County intersection reached a $1.3 million settlement with the at-fault driver, according to her attorney.

Randy Reichard of Lowther Johnson represented the plaintiff, who struck a car that pulled out in front of him and failed to yield at a stop sign. He suffered a displaced fracture of the right acetabulum, bilateral wrist soft tissue injury, whiplash injury with exacerbation of pre-existing cervical degenerative disease and left ankle soft tissue injury.

The pelvic fracture required surgery. The plaintiff was hospitalized for four days and missed 11 weeks of work, then returned to work part time for eight weeks. His future medical expenses included a total hip replacement.

The parties unsuccessfully mediated the case in March 2022, at which time Reichard said he had offered to settle the claim for substantially less than the policy limits of $1.3 million. About two months before the case was scheduled for trial, the plaintiff made another demand for policy limits, which was accepted.

$1.3 million settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: Greene County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/May 2, 2023

Special Damages: Past medical amount billed: $116,000; lost wages: $13,000; life care plan: $613,000 to $923,000

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Randy Reichard, Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law, Springfield

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential