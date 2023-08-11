Top Managing Partners 2023: Roman Wuller

Thompson Coburn, St. Louis, Chair

In 2020, Roman Wuller ascended to the top job of the firm where he’s spent his whole career.

With a pandemic raging, it was a daunting time to take the reins of Thompson Coburn from Tom Minogue, who spent 20 years as chair. But the firm has continued to flourish and grow.

In the three years since Wuller took over, the firm has expanded its offices in St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, southern Illinois, Dallas and Washington, D.C., and it recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of the combination that created its New York office. According to Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney 2023, Thompson Coburn is the sixth biggest firm in the state, with revenue in 2022 of $254 million.

A longtime member of firm management, Wuller was the founding chair of the firm’s diversity committee in 2004. His law practice is in class action defense, though that is largely on hold during his leadership term.

Wuller earned his law degree from the University of Illinois in 1986.

Top Managing Partners 2023