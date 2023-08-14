Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Man injured by wayward wagon held partly at fault

David Baugher//August 14, 2023

Man injured by wayward wagon held partly at fault

A man run over while trying to stop a gravity grain wagon from rolling away on his employer’s farm will collect $125,000 after jurors apportioned three-quarters of the fault against him.

“It happened so quickly that he just jumped into action to try and save his employer and his employer’s equipment,” said Jill Bollwerk of Bollwerk & Tatlow, which represented the plaintiff.

“He could have just stayed where he was and done nothing and not have been harmed,” countered defense counsel William Thomas of Gausnell, O’Keefe & Thomas. “He chose to leave a place of safety and go run in front of this moving grain wagon which is two times taller than he is.”

Maison Cain, a hired farm hand, suffered a serious crush injury of his right leg when trying to stop the wagon. His problems progressed with deep vein thrombosis, sepsis, cellulitis and an infection of the wound on his right anterior thigh. Thomas said the judge kept photos of the gruesome injury out of evidence.

The plaintiff contended that his defendant employer, Ralph Reisenbichler, was at fault in the incident for failing to chock the wagon wheels. Thomas said Reisenbichler believed the ground to be flat and had never had a wagon roll there before. Experts examining the area found a very slight slope.

“Either there was a gust of wind or the grain shifted or something and started the wagon rolling,” Thomas said.

Jurors found $500,000 in damages but gave most of the of the responsibility to Cain.

$500,000 verdict

Personal injury

Allocation of Fault: 75 percent to plaintiff, 25 percent to defendant. Net judgment of $125,000

Venue: Perry County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 21PR-CC00016/April 30, 2023

Judge: Scott Lipke

Plaintiff’s Experts: Brandon L. Ogden, Lockwood, (farm practices); Linda K. Schwieger, St. Louis, (life care planning); Robert Medler, St. Louis, (medical)

Defendant’s Experts: Fred Semke, St. Louis, (engineering); Douglas R. Morr, Columbus, Ohio, (biomechanical engineering); Stephen C. Threlkeld, Memphis, (medical)

Special Damages: $485,746.89 billed, $232,505.43 paid

Last Pretrial Demand: $875,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $450,000

Insurer: Farm Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company of Missouri

Caption: Maison Cain v. Ralph Reisenbichler

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Jill S. Bollwerk and Andy Pichler, Bollwerk & Tatlow, St. Louis; Sarah Elfrink, Webb Law Firm, Perryville

Defendant’s Attorneys: William Thomas and Ben Warren, Gausnell, O’Keefe & Thomas, St. Louis

