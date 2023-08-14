Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Quinn heads Armstrong Teasdale's Edwardsville office

Staff Report//August 14, 2023

Quinn heads Armstrong Teasdale’s Edwardsville office

justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Depositphotos.com image

Quinn heads Armstrong Teasdale’s Edwardsville office

Staff Report//August 14, 2023

Armstrong Teasdale named Partner Untress “Trez” Quinn managing attorney of the firm’s Edwardsville, Illinois, office effective Aug. 1.

Quinn is the first African-American to serve as an office managing attorney at Armstrong Teasdale. He is a seasoned trial lawyer, focusing his practice on representing clients in disciplinary hearings in health care and educational settings, health care internal investigations and the defense of medical malpractice and other catastrophic loss lawsuits. Quinn was in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for 13 years, where he achieved the rank of first lieutenant and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award.

Armstrong Teasdale opened its Edwardsville office in 2020.

