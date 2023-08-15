8th Circuit says rounded-off time claim can proceed

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 11 that a class suit can proceed against a Kansas City health provider on claims that it underpaid employees by rounding off the amount of time they worked.

The ruling is one of just a few nationally to explore a federal regulation that permits employers to round off time at the beginning and end of shifts so long as it “averages out” to full compensation for time worked.

“We conclude that the employees have raised a genuine dispute that the rounding policy, as applied, did not average out over time,” Judge Raymond W. Gruender wrote for the panel, reversing an earlier summary judgment ruling in favor of the defendant, Saint Luke’s Health System.

According to the opinion, Saint Luke’s uses an automated timekeeping system that rounds off time within six minutes of a shift’s scheduled start or end. For example, an employee who clocked in as early as 8:54 a.m. or as late as 9:06 a.m. would be regarded as having started work at 9 a.m.

The plaintiffs allege that, over the course of several years, employees lost more money from rounded down minutes than were gained from rounding up. One class of employees alleges they were underpaid $140,000 during a two-year period, and another class claims $2.2 million in lost earnings over a six-year period.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes of the Western District of Missouri granted summary judgment to Saint Luke’s after concluding that the rounding policy was lawful and neutrally applied.

In briefs, attorneys for the hospital argued that employees’ recorded time was reduced “by a mere 38 seconds per shift on average,” and that more than a third of employees received more wages due to rounding than they otherwise would have. They also argued that there was no clear guidance on what period of time employers must examine.

But the 8th Circuit, citing reports that the parties produced during discovery, said there was a “clear trend of undercompensation” no matter which period of years was used. On average, the court said, Saint Luke’s gained one free hour of labor per year per employee.

“No matter how one slices the data, most employees and the employees as a whole fared worse under the rounding policy than had they been paid according to their exact time worked,” Gruender wrote.

He noted that it is easy for employers that use automated, electronic time systems to verify that they are not systematically underpaying employees, as the exact times that an employee clocks in or out are recorded.

“This is not like the old days of punch cards and hand arithmetic,” he wrote. Judges Morris S. Arnold and Jane Kelly concurred.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, which filed an amicus brief that supported the plaintiffs, the rounding rule dates to 1955. Nonetheless, there have been just two prior appellate cases interpreting it: a 9th Circuit case from 2016 and a 10th Circuit case from 2020. The 8th Circuit’s ruling follows those prior rulings.

Ryan McClelland of the McClelland Law Firm in Liberty, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said that while the ruling was the first 8th Circuit case regarding the rounding regulation, it merely confirmed that employees must be paid for all the hours that they work, whatever method is used to calculate compensation.

“This is a critical victory in this case and puts us one step closer to recovering the unpaid wages of thousands of hard-working healthcare workers,” he said in an email. “We now look forward to litigating these class claims to a decision on the merits.”

Jeffrey Hanslick of Littler’s Kansas City office, an attorney for the defendant, referred a request for comment to the health system. A spokeswoman for Saint Luke’s wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In its brief, Saint Luke’s argued that the plaintiffs’ argument would force employers to perpetually audit their timekeeping records, undermining a rule that was meant to simplify the process.

“Interpreting the rounding rule to mandate the exact same result as if rounding were prohibited would effectively nullify the regulation altogether,” attorneys for the hospital wrote.

The case is Houston v. Saint Luke’s Health System Inc., 22-1862.