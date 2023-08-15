High schoolers try out legal profession

About 100 high school interns visited the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in August for a St. Louis Internship Program professional development day that included tips on career planning, networking and a trip to nearby Busch Stadium.

The program, known as SLIP, matches St. Louis-area high schoolers in financial need with organizations — many of them law firms — offering paid full-time summer internships to develop motivated, well-training and talented future employees.

While high school students are not expected to provide the same work output as summer associates or undergraduate interns, there is something to be gained for both the interns and participating organizations. At BAMSL, for instance, this summer’s intern was a quick study who may have found her calling.

“She basically spent a couple of days with each department, and then she told us she didn’t realize she’d be interested in accounting, but she was. So we tried to set her up with the accountants, and then we also gave her projects working on membership, making phone calls to members, and she picked up a lot of the stuff really fast,” said BAMSL Membership Director Jadii Castillo, who is the organization’s SLIP mentor.

But the balance of work output versus learning naturally tilts more toward the latter with the younger interns. For many, the SLIP internship is their first employment experience, so part of the process is about learning what is expected in a professional setting or using tools like Outlook and Teams, Castillo said, though there is also time for things like shadowing attorneys. For participating organizations, the point is to give the interns a feel for the legal field — with the hopes that they may come back someday — or provide them with experiences that help set them up for success elsewhere.

BAMSL, in addition to hosting one of three professional development days over the course of the summer, also held a lunch for downtown law firm interns and mentors to create an opportunity for more discussion about the legal field. And next year, the program could reach new heights, with several ideas — including a mock trial — on the table.

Founded in 1992, originally just for the legal field, SLIP has served more than 4,300 students.