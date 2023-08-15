Rollover accident falls under law of Mexico, not Missouri

A Kansas City family injured in a rollover accident in Mexico lost their bid to revive their case when the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their suit against the vehicle’s manufacturer must be brought under Mexican law.

Nicolas Valadez Rey, a Mexican citizen living with his wife and children in Kansas City, suffered a spinal injury during a rollover car accident in 2019 near Torreón, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where Rey and his family had been staying in Mexico for about a month while Rey renewed his visa.

The family sued the maker of their 2006 GMC Yukon, General Motors, claiming the vehicle suffered from defects that led to Rey’s disabling injury. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri under Missouri law. About nine months before trial, however, GM successfully argued that the law of Coahuila, Mexico, should apply.

Rey revised the suit to include counts of negligence and damages, as well as “moral damages” for his wife, Jessica Quinn. Judge Greg Kays ruled that the moral injuries claim wasn’t viable under Coahuila law, and he granted summary judgment to GM on the negligence claim.

On appeal, the plaintiffs argued that the decision to apply Mexican law had “pulled the rug out from under” their claims. But the 8th Circuit’s Aug. 11 opinion said the ruling was reasonable — in part because the parties had known the accident occurred in Mexico, and that Missouri law presumes the place of the injury governs the choice of law.

The 8th Circuit said Coahuila, where the plaintiffs had intentionally traveled and stayed, had the “most significant relationship” to the case, even if applying its laws “substantively doomed their claims.”

Under the relevant factors, Judge L. Steven Grasz wrote, “we conclude Missouri’s relationship to this case does not overcome the presumption that the place of the injury — Coahuila, Mexico — is the place with the most significant relationship to the parties and occurrence.” Judges Steven M. Colloton and Bobby E. Shepherd concurred.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Michael W. Blanton, a Missouri-licensed attorney with Gerash Steiner Blanton in Evergreen, Colorado, didn’t return a call seeking comment.

The case is Valadez Rey v. General Motors LLC, 22-1563.