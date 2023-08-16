Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sengheiser and Murphy join St. Louis Bar Foundation board

Staff Report//August 16, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Sengheiser and Murphy join St. Louis Bar Foundation board

A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Depositphotos.com image

Sengheiser and Murphy join St. Louis Bar Foundation board

Staff Report//August 16, 2023

The St. Louis Bar Foundation elected Judge Jason Sengheiser and Morgan Murphy to its board of directors during its July 2023 meeting.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and seeks to improve the administration of justice in the community through law-related education directed to citizens and through philanthropic undertakings. The foundation has funded a broad range of law-related projects and community services, including Motion for Kids, the Missouri High School Mock Trial Program, and the St. Louis Internship Program.

Sengheiser, a circuit court judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, serves on the board of governors for BAMSL and the Missouri Bar.

“As a judge, I am, of course, very interested and concerned with maintaining the rule of law and improving the administration of justice. I think the St. Louis Bar Foundation exists to promote and work toward these goals in the St. Louis legal community, so I was very interested in supporting this work by serving on the board,” he said in a press release.

Morgan Murphy, partner and plaintiffs’ personal injury and medical malpractice attorney at Zevan Davidson Roman, has served on the Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater St. Louis board and is a past chair of the Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyers’ Section.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the good work the foundation does and hope to find new ways I can give back and help BAMSL attorneys give back,” she said in the release.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

o

Related Content

A man stands in front of a screen while facing dozens of high school students sitting in chairs in a lecture setting

High schoolers try out legal profession

About 100 high school interns visited the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in August for a St. Louis [...]

August 15, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Quinn heads Armstrong Teasdale’s Edwardsville office

Armstrong Teasdale named Partner Untress “Trez” Quinn managing attorney of the firm’s Edwardsville, Illi[...]

August 14, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Interviews set for Platte, St. Louis County judgeships

Judicial commissions in Platte and St. Louis counties are preparing to interview a total of 29 candidates for [...]

August 11, 2023
B. Michael Korte (left) and John B. Boyd hold oversized hammers as they pose for a portrait

MATA honors two workers’ comp attorneys

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys awarded B. Michael Korte of The Korte Law Firm in St. Louis and Jo[...]

August 11, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

Interviews upcoming for KC, St. Louis judicial vacancies

Judicial commissions in Kansas City and St. Louis have announced applicants for two open judgeships.

August 10, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Parson names Ekey to state board

Gov. Mike Parson has named attorney William Ekey, of Odessa, to the state’s Health and Educational Facilitie[...]

August 9, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news