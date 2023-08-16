Sengheiser and Murphy join St. Louis Bar Foundation board

The St. Louis Bar Foundation elected Judge Jason Sengheiser and Morgan Murphy to its board of directors during its July 2023 meeting.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and seeks to improve the administration of justice in the community through law-related education directed to citizens and through philanthropic undertakings. The foundation has funded a broad range of law-related projects and community services, including Motion for Kids, the Missouri High School Mock Trial Program, and the St. Louis Internship Program.

Sengheiser, a circuit court judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, serves on the board of governors for BAMSL and the Missouri Bar.

“As a judge, I am, of course, very interested and concerned with maintaining the rule of law and improving the administration of justice. I think the St. Louis Bar Foundation exists to promote and work toward these goals in the St. Louis legal community, so I was very interested in supporting this work by serving on the board,” he said in a press release.

Morgan Murphy, partner and plaintiffs’ personal injury and medical malpractice attorney at Zevan Davidson Roman, has served on the Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater St. Louis board and is a past chair of the Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyers’ Section.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the good work the foundation does and hope to find new ways I can give back and help BAMSL attorneys give back,” she said in the release.

