Supreme Court affirms convictions against parents for school absence

Two parents who appealed their class C misdemeanor convictions for violating Missouri’s compulsory school attendance law saw the Supreme Court of Missouri side with the trial court.

Caitlyn Williams and Tamarae LaRue were convicted in Laclede County Circuit Court for knowingly failing to bring their daughter and son, respectively, to attend school regularly. While the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education states that students should have 90 percent attendance or more, both children had attendance percentages in the mid-80s between late August 2021 and mid-February 2022.

Both Williams and LaRue were found guilty at bench trials. Williams was sentenced to seven days in jail, to run concurrently with another sentence she was already serving. LaRue was sentenced to 15 days in jail, though the court suspended the execution and placed her on probation for two years.

The parents appealed, claiming that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that their conduct was a purposeful or knowing violation of the statute or that the children’s attendance was sufficiently irregular to constitute a violation of the law.

Finally, they argued that Missouri’s compulsory attendance law is unconstitutionally vague because its requirement that children attending public school must attend “on a regular basis” is not clearly enough defined that a person of ordinary intelligence can understand what is forbidden and is so vague that it does not prevent arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement.

The parents argued that, given the time of the school year when they were charged, the children could have reached the 90 percent threshold set out in the school district’s handbook and by the DESE. And, since the 90 percent threshold is not mentioned in the statute, they questioned why the threshold is set there.

However, both parents argued that the absences that were excused should not count against the children’s attendance percentages. By that logic, both children’s attendance percentages were above 90 percent.

But, precisely because the statute does not mention a specific threshold, the Supreme Court found the percentage discussion to be irrelevant. Instead, the court focused on the fact that the children had nine and seven absences, respectively, without any communication from the parents.

“This nonattendance was not excused by any circumstance provided for in the statute. Given the notice provided to each parent and that each parent was in control of their young child, evidence existed to support the inference that each parent knowingly failed to cause their child to attend school on a regular basis,” wrote Judge Robin Ranson in the unanimous opinion.

Shaun Mackelprang of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office represented the state. In a written statement, spokesperson Madeline Sieren said the office is pleased with the decision as it recognized the importance of education for Missouri’s children.

Ellen Flottman of the Missouri State Public Defender, who represented Williams and LaRue, did not wish to comment.

The cases are State v. Williams, SC99719, and State v. LaRue, SC99823