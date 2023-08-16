Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court OK’s counties’ appeal on health regulations

Scott Lauck//August 16, 2023

Missouri Supreme Court building

The Missouri Supreme Court building. (File photo)

The Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 15 cleared the way for local officials to challenge a judge’s decision to throw out a series of state health regulations.

The court’s ruling was unanimous but limited. It said nothing about the validity of the regulations themselves. Instead, the court said, Jackson and St. Louis counties demonstrated that they should have been allowed to intervene after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office bowed out of the case.

The counties are seeking to restore Department of Health and Senior Services rules that had allowed county health officers to issue rules during health emergencies, such as the mask mandates and prohibitions on large gatherings instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green struck down those regulations for violating the separation of powers. Although the attorney general had defended the regulations until then, it declined to appeal Green’s ruling and instead warned officials across the state that they needed to follow it.

Several counties then sought to intervene so that they could challenge the ruling. The attorney general argued that the counties waited too long to try to get into the highly publicized case and should have anticipated the decision not to appeal.

Breckenridge, however, said the counties had filed their motion to intervene only 11 days after the attorney general dropped the case. While that office had previously claimed that some local officials exceeded their authority under the DHSS regulations, those suits hadn’t challenged the regulations themselves.

As a result, the court said, the counties could intervene to protect their interests.

“Because the circuit court’s judgment declares the DHSS regulations invalid and orders they be removed from the register, the counties cannot preserve the authority those regulations provide unless they intervene to appeal the judgment,” Breckenridge wrote. “If intervention is denied, the counties lose and cannot regain their authority.”

The court sent the case back to Cole County with instructions that the plaintiff counties be added. The plaintiffs’ motion for attorneys’ fees was denied.

The case is Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, SC99864.

