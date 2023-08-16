Two members of The Missouri Bar Board of Governors lost their seats to fellow members of the board in elections that concluded on Aug. 15.

In District 9, which covers St. Louis County, J. Brent Dulle will replace Christina Lewis Abate, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2021. And in District 12, Marc K. Erickson, a partner at Wagstaff & Cartmell who joined the board in 2019, was defeated in a heavily contested election for Kansas City’s four seats.

District 9’s other two incumbents, Amy E. Bender-Levy and Michael P. Downey, were re-elected.

Dulle, who oversees pro bono work on civil rights litigation for Husch Blackwell, currently is a governor in District 11 representing the city of St. Louis. Another District 11 governor, Maria G. Zschoche, didn’t seek re-election. Succeeding them are Judge Michael Colona, who previously held the board’s diversity seat for the Eastern District; and Matthew C. Casey of Casey, Devoti & Brockland, whose father, Thomas Casey, previously was a board member. Incumbent Jennifer Matthew Crompton was re-elected.

Seven candidates ran for the four seats in Kansas City’s District 12. Christa B. Moss of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Christopher Dandurand of Gorny Dandurand and Phyllis A. Norman of Norman & Graves were newly elected, and incumbent Scott S. Bethune, of Davis Bethune & Jones, was re-elected.

The other Kansas City vacancies were created by the retirement of retired Judge Joe Dandurand, who didn’t seek re-election and is effectively being succeeded by his son; and Lauren Tucker McCubbin, the current president of The Missouri Bar, who will leave a vacancy when she becomes the immediate past president in September.

Moss also is a familiar face; she served two terms in the board’s diversity seat for the Southern District but was barred by term limits from seeking it again. Syd Tippie, of the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, was elected to succeed Moss in the Southern District seat, while Amy R. Jackson of Siro Smith Dickson was elected to succeed outgoing Western District representative LaceShionna N. Cline of Littler Mendelson, who didn’t run.

The newly elected and returning members of the board will take office following the 2023 Missouri Bar Annual Meeting, which takes place Sept. 13-15 in Kansas City.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the title of District 9 representative J. Brent Dulle and listed the wrong law firm for new Western District representative Amy Jackson. We regret the error.