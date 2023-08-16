Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Two Bar governors ousted as board members shuffle

Scott Lauck//August 16, 2023

Home>Local>

Two Bar governors ousted as board members shuffle

Missouri Bar logo

FIle photo

Two Bar governors ousted as board members shuffle

Scott Lauck//August 16, 2023

Two members of The Missouri Bar Board of Governors lost their seats to fellow members of the board in elections that concluded on Aug. 15.

In District 9, which covers St. Louis County, J. Brent Dulle will replace Christina Lewis Abate, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2021. And in District 12, Marc K. Erickson, a partner at Wagstaff & Cartmell who joined the board in 2019, was defeated in a heavily contested election for Kansas City’s four seats.

District 9’s other two incumbents, Amy E. Bender-Levy and Michael P. Downey, were re-elected.

Dulle, who oversees pro bono work on civil rights litigation for Husch Blackwell, currently is a governor in District 11 representing the city of St. Louis. Another District 11 governor, Maria G. Zschoche, didn’t seek re-election. Succeeding them are Judge Michael Colona, who previously held the board’s diversity seat for the Eastern District; and Matthew C. Casey of Casey, Devoti & Brockland, whose father, Thomas Casey, previously was a board member. Incumbent Jennifer Matthew Crompton was re-elected.

Seven candidates ran for the four seats in Kansas City’s District 12. Christa B. Moss of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Christopher Dandurand of Gorny Dandurand and Phyllis A. Norman of Norman & Graves were newly elected, and incumbent Scott S. Bethune, of Davis Bethune & Jones, was re-elected.

The other Kansas City vacancies were created by the retirement of retired Judge Joe Dandurand, who didn’t seek re-election and is effectively being succeeded by his son; and Lauren Tucker McCubbin, the current president of The Missouri Bar, who will leave a vacancy when she becomes the immediate past president in September.

Moss also is a familiar face; she served two terms in the board’s diversity seat for the Southern District but was barred by term limits from seeking it again. Syd Tippie, of the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, was elected to succeed Moss in the Southern District seat, while Amy R. Jackson of Siro Smith Dickson was elected to succeed outgoing Western District representative LaceShionna N. Cline of Littler Mendelson, who didn’t run.

The newly elected and returning members of the board will take office following the 2023 Missouri Bar Annual Meeting, which takes place Sept. 13-15 in Kansas City.

 

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the title of District 9 representative J. Brent Dulle and listed the wrong law firm for new Western District representative Amy Jackson. We regret the error.

-

Related Content

Lawyer concept and attorney symbol or a judge as a person casting a shadow of a justice scale on a wall as a symbol for a legal counselor or barrister and common law or civil law practice with 3D illustration elements.

Imprisoned St. Louis attorney loses law license

The Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred a former St. Louis attorney two months after he was sentenced to 31 mo[...]

August 17, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building with flags flying in front

Supreme Court moves Roundup cases from St. Louis

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that several — but not all — claims against Monsanto’s Roundup herbicid[...]

August 17, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building

Supreme Court affirms convictions against parents for school absence

Two parents who appealed their class C misdemeanor convictions for violating Missouri’s compulsory school at[...]

August 16, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building

Supreme Court OK’s counties’ appeal on health regulations

The Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 15 cleared the way for local officials to challenge a judge’s decision to[...]

August 16, 2023
The Eagleton Federal Courthouse

8th Circuit says rounded-off time claim can proceed

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a class suit can proceed against a Kansas City health provide[...]

August 15, 2023
The Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse

Rollover accident falls under law of Mexico, not Missouri

A Kansas City family injured in a rollover accident in Mexico lost their bid to revive their case when the 8th[...]

August 15, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news