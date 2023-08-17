Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Administrative: Copyright Infringement-AWCPA-Finishing Uncompleted Building

August 17, 2023

Administrative: Copyright Infringement-AWCPA-Finishing Uncompleted Building

Administrative: Copyright Infringement-AWCPA-Finishing Uncompleted Building

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of its complaint. Plaintiff was an architectural firm hired to design a building. Plaintiff obtained copyright protection under the Architectural Works Copyright Protection Act for its technical drawings and the building. The building’s owner later filed for bankruptcy, and the uncompleted building was sold to the mortgagee, which in turn assigned the building to defendant. After defendant began completing construction, plaintiff filed suit. The district court dismissed the complaint, finding that plaintiff had failed to allege any copying and that its claims were barred by res judicata.

Where the bankruptcy court’s order directed the sale of the building free and clear of plaintiff’s copyright, plaintiff’s infringement claims failed as a matter of law.

Loken, J., concurring: “In addition, I would affirm the district court’s rulings that the Building owner’s right to alter or destroy the building granted in the AWCPA includes a bona fide purchaser’s right to complete the unfinished Building, and that completion of the Building did not “copy” the Building by creating an unauthorized derivative work.”

Judgment is affirmed.

Cornice & Rose International, LLC v. Four Keys, LLC (MLW No. 80361/Case No. 22-1976 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Reade, J. (Peter Craig Riley, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellant) (Jacob W. Nelson, of Cedar Rapids, IA and Gregory Witke, of Des Moines, IA for appellees; Roger W. Stone, of Cedar Rapids, IA; Eric W. Lam, of Cedar Rapids, IA; Jason C. Palmer, of Des Moines, IA; Benjamin J. Kenkel, of Des Moines, IA; and Judith Mack O’Donohoe, of Charles City, IA on the briefs)

 

