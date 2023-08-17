Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Administrative: Electricity Supplier-Challenge to Denial of Rate Increase-Motion to Intervene

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Arkansas Electric Energy Consumers, Inc., appealed the denial of its motion to intervene in the present action. Plaintiff, an electricity supplier, filed suit against defendant Arkansas Public Service Commission to challenge the commission’s denial of plaintiff’s request for approval of a rate increase. The commission denied the increase at AEEC’s urging. The district court denied AEEC’s motion to intervene in the action. On appeal, AEEC appealed the denial of intervention as of right.

Where any “injury” that would result from plaintiff winning its challenge would be felt by all Arkansas residents, not just AEEC members, and where the commission’s interest in defending against plaintiff’s suit was aligned with AEEC’s interests, there was no error in denying its intervention where it failed to show that the commission could not adequately protect AEEC’s interest.

Judgment is affirmed.

Entergy Arkansas, LLC v. Thomas (MLW No. 80349/Case No. 23-1228 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J. (Jordan Brown Tinsley, of Little Rock, AR for appellant; M. Shawn McMurray, of Little Rock, AR on the brief) (Sanford Ian Weisburst, of New York, NY for appellee; Grace E. Chang, of San Francisco, CA and David Cooper, of New York, NY on the brief)

 

