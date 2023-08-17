Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Where appellant challenged a tribal court’s exercise of jurisdiction in a custody matter involving his minor daughter, the Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act does not apply to Indian tribes, and the tribe was not required to enforce a North Dakota court order concerning custody of the child.

Judgment is affirmed.

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Lange, J. (Stacy R. Hegge, Pierre, SD argued for appellant) (Steven Joseph Gunn, St. Louis, MO argued for appellee).