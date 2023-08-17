Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Where appellant challenged a tribal court’s exercise of jurisdiction in a custody matter involving his minor daughter, the Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act does not apply to Indian tribes, and the tribe was not required to enforce a North Dakota court order concerning custody of the child.

Judgment is affirmed.

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Lange, J. (Stacy R. Hegge, Pierre, SD argued for appellant) (Steven Joseph Gunn, St. Louis, MO argued for appellee).

 

