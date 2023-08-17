Civil Right: Pretrial Custody-Deliberate Indifference-Disability Discrimination

Where a plaintiff, who was held in pretrial custody, sued a county official alleging deliberate indifference to his medical needs, unconstitutional conditions of confinement and disability discrimination, the deliberate indifference claim failed because no reasonable jury could find that the jail deliberately disregarded the paralyzed plaintiff’s serious medical needs, and the conditions of confinement claim also failed because nothing in the record showed a pervasive or widespread custom or practice at the jail, but triable issues remained on the plaintiff’s disability discrimination claim under the ADA, so the judgment is affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part.

Judgment is affirmed in part; reversed in part.

Hall v. Higgins (MLW No. 80385/Case No. 22-2582 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J. (Samuel David Kinder Weiss, Washington, D.C. argued for appellant) (Christopher Stevens, Little Rock, AR argued for appellee).