Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Right: Pretrial Custody-Deliberate Indifference-Disability Discrimination

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Civil Right: Pretrial Custody-Deliberate Indifference-Disability Discrimination

Civil Right: Pretrial Custody-Deliberate Indifference-Disability Discrimination

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Where a plaintiff, who was held in pretrial custody, sued a county official alleging deliberate indifference to his medical needs, unconstitutional conditions of confinement and disability discrimination, the deliberate indifference claim failed because no reasonable jury could find that the jail deliberately disregarded the paralyzed plaintiff’s serious medical needs, and the conditions of confinement claim also failed because nothing in the record showed a pervasive or widespread custom or practice at the jail, but triable issues remained on the plaintiff’s disability discrimination claim under the ADA, so the judgment is affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part.

Judgment is affirmed in part; reversed in part.

Hall v. Higgins (MLW No. 80385/Case No. 22-2582 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J. (Samuel David Kinder Weiss, Washington, D.C. argued for appellant) (Christopher Stevens, Little Rock, AR argued for appellee).

 

-

Related Content

Civil Rights: Adverse Summary Judgment-Inmate Action

Matthews v. Pierre (MLW No. 80387/Case No. 22-3495 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curia[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Rights: 1983-Medical Treatment by Unlicensed Personnel-Unsanitary Conditions of Confinement

Lemmons v. Chambers (MLW No. 80367/Case No. 23-2318 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curi[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Rights: 1983-Excessive Force-State Created Danger

Estate of Brown v. West (MLW No. 80351/Case No. 22-1763 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobe[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Res Judicata-Stop Work Order

Emerald Pointe, LLC v. Taney County (MLW No. 80386/Case No. 22-3025 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th C[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.[...]

August 17, 2023

Administrative: Electricity Supplier-Challenge to Denial of Rate Increase-Motion to Intervene

Entergy Arkansas, LLC v. Thomas (MLW No. 80349/Case No. 23-1228 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circu[...]

August 17, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news