Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Rights: 1983-Excessive Force-State Created Danger

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Civil Rights: 1983-Excessive Force-State Created Danger

Civil Rights: 1983-Excessive Force-State Created Danger

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of defendants. De’Angelo Brown was a passenger in a car involved in a car chase with police. Brown was shot and killed when officers tried to stop the car. Plaintiff, Brown’s estate, sued the police department and the officers involved, asserting claims of excessive force and state-created danger. The district court granted summary judgment for defendants on grounds of qualified immunity and because Brown had not been “seized.”

Where the driver of Brown’s vehicle led police on a high-speed chase, ran over an officer’s leg, and was veering towards other officers, the police acted reasonably in deploying deadly force. In addition, it was the driver, not police, who put Brown in the dangerous situation.

Judgment is affirmed.

Estate of Brown v. West (MLW No. 80351/Case No. 22-1763 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Baker, J. (Lloyd W. Kitchens, III, of Little Rock, AR for appellant) (Gabrielle Denise Gibson, of North Little Rock, AR for appellee)

 

Related Content

Civil Practice: Res Judicata-Stop Work Order

Emerald Pointe, LLC v. Taney County (MLW No. 80386/Case No. 22-3025 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th C[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.[...]

August 17, 2023

Administrative: Electricity Supplier-Challenge to Denial of Rate Increase-Motion to Intervene

Entergy Arkansas, LLC v. Thomas (MLW No. 80349/Case No. 23-1228 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circu[...]

August 17, 2023

Administrative: Copyright Infringement-AWCPA-Finishing Uncompleted Building

Cornice & Rose International, LLC v. Four Keys, LLC (MLW No. 80361/Case No. 22-1976 – 13 pages) (U.S. Co[...]

August 17, 2023

Immigration: Removal Proceedings-Cancellation of Removal-New Evidence

Recarte-Cruz v. Garland (MLW No. 80307/Case No. 20-2398 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per [...]

August 10, 2023

Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Exercise of Discretion-Pending Prosecution

Castillo-Rodriguez v. Garland (MLW No. 80322/Case No. 22-2502 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit[...]

August 10, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news