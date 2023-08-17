Civil Rights: 1983-Excessive Force-State Created Danger

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of defendants. De’Angelo Brown was a passenger in a car involved in a car chase with police. Brown was shot and killed when officers tried to stop the car. Plaintiff, Brown’s estate, sued the police department and the officers involved, asserting claims of excessive force and state-created danger. The district court granted summary judgment for defendants on grounds of qualified immunity and because Brown had not been “seized.”

Where the driver of Brown’s vehicle led police on a high-speed chase, ran over an officer’s leg, and was veering towards other officers, the police acted reasonably in deploying deadly force. In addition, it was the driver, not police, who put Brown in the dangerous situation.

Judgment is affirmed.

Estate of Brown v. West (MLW No. 80351/Case No. 22-1763 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Baker, J. (Lloyd W. Kitchens, III, of Little Rock, AR for appellant) (Gabrielle Denise Gibson, of North Little Rock, AR for appellee)