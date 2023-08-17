Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Rights: 1983-Medical Treatment by Unlicensed Personnel-Unsanitary Conditions of Confinement

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his §1983 action alleging claims based on medical treatment by unlicensed prison staff and on unsanitary prison conditions.

Although plaintiff failed to state a claim based on medical treatment rendered by unlicensed staff, he stated a sufficient claim for alleged respiratory conditions caused by mold exposure during his detention, which plaintiff had advised prison officials about.

Judgment is affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part.

Lemmons v. Chambers (MLW No. 80367/Case No. 23-2318 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri.

 

