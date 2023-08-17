Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Indictment of Investigating Officer-Motion to Withdraw Guilty Plea

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to withdraw his guilty plea. After pleading guilty being a felon in possession of a firearm, defendant moved to withdraw his plea after learning that the detective who testified at his suppression hearing had been indicted for crimes relating to an on-duty shooting, claiming that the failure to disclose this information affected his decision to plead guilty and his ability to litigate his suppression motion.

Where the detective’s indictment would have only marginally improved defendant’s chances of succeeding on his suppression motion, there was no error in denying defendant’s request to withdraw his guilty plea.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Colbert (MLW No. 80346/Case No. 22-2120 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kobes, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Kays, J. (Daniel Goldberg, AFPD, of Kansas City, MO for appellant) (David Wagner, AUSA, of Kansas City, MO for appellee)

 

 

