Criminal Law: Guilty Plea-Withdrawal-Sentencing

(1) Where a defendant appealed her conviction for aiding and abetting kidnapping, the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction, and the judgment is affirmed over her challenges to the jury instructions and evidence.

(2) Where a defendant in a kidnapping case appealed his conviction for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, the district court did not abuse its discretion in denying his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, and the court properly denied a request for an acceptance-of-responsibility reduction at sentencing.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Triana (MLW No. 80382/Case No. 22-1455 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Erickson, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Buescher, J. (Jim K. McGough, Omaha, NE and Gerald L. Soucie, Covington, GA argued for appellants) (Lesley A. Woods, Omaha, NE argued for appellee).