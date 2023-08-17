Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Illegal Procurement of Naturalization-False Statements-Materiality

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Defendant appealed her conviction for illegally procuring her naturalization by making false statements during the application process. On appeal, defendant argued that the government had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that her false statements were material or made “under oath.”

Where the evidence was sufficient for a reasonable factfinder to conclude that defendant’s application statements were made to obtain an immigration benefit for her spouse, who was unable to obtain visas to enter the U.S., her false statements were material, and it was standard procedure to place applicants under oath during naturalization interviews.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Cheboss (MLW No. 80363/Case No. 22-2617 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J. (Heather Quick, AFPD, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellant) (Andrew H. Kahl, AUSA, of Des Moines, IA and MacKenzie Benson Tubbs, AUSA, of Des Moines, IA on the brief)

 

