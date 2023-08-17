Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Felon-Admission of 911 Calls-Running Sentence with State Sentence

Staff Report//August 17, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. On appeal, defendant challenged the admission of 911 calls and argued that the district court committed procedural error by failing to run his sentence concurrent with a potential state sentence.

Where the 911 calls were relevant to prove that defendant possessed a weapon, there was no error in admitting the recordings despite the highly shocking nature of the call that was also prejudicial to defendant. The district court also did not abuse its discretion in concluding that there was insufficient likelihood from the mere filing of state charges to create an “anticipated” state sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Lebeau (MLW No. 80354/Case No. 22-2604 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J. (Rachael Steenholdt, AFPD, of Fargo, ND for appellant) (Eric D. Kelderman, AUSA, of Rapid City, SD for appellee)

 

