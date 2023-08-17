Criminal Law: Possession of Firearm by Felon-Motion to Suppress Evidence-Armed Career Criminal

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Defendant challenged the denial of his motion to suppress evidence and the sentence imposed by the district court after it designated him an armed career criminal. Defendant argued that his detention was unreasonable because it was motivated by mistaken identity and thus any evidence discovered during his detention was inadmissible.

Where the totality of the circumstances led police to reasonably believe that the target of their investigation was in the surveilled vehicle, defendant’s detention was reasonable and evidence obtained therefrom was admissible. Defendant was also correctly designated an armed career criminal because his vehicular hijacking conviction qualified as a crime of violence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Smith (MLW No. 80364/Case No. 22-2912 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Tunheim, J. (Glenn P. Bruder, of Eden Prairie, MN for appellant) (Lisa D. Kirkpatrick, AUSA, of St. Paul, MN for appellee)