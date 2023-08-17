Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Career Offender-Sentencing Enhancements

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute. Defendant challenged his designation as a career offender and the district court’s imposition of sentencing enhancements for possession of a dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment in the course of fleeing from law enforcement.

Where defendant’s arguments in support of his challenge to his career offender designation were barred by circuit precedent, there was no sentencing error where there was sufficient evidence to prove that defendant possessed a gun and recklessly endangered police officers attempting to arrest him by fighting with them and trying to grab one of their tasers.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Rivera (MLW No. 80350/Case No. 22-1295 –11 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Erickson, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Brooks, J. (Christopher Aaron Holt, AFPD, of Fayetteville, AR for appellant) (David A. Harris, AUSA, of Fort Smith, AR for appellee)